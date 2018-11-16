NDMC's panel approves setting up of bio-methanation plant to treat cow manure

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation's standing committee Friday approved setting up of a bio-methanation plant that can turn 200 metric ton of cow manure into methane gas per day, an official said. The plant will cost around Rs 16 crore. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will provide Rs 3 crore for the construction of the plant under the Urban Development Fund, said Veena Virmani, chairperson of the NDMC standing committee. The work for the bio-methanation plant has been decided to be given to CEID Consultants and Engineering (PvT) Limited, said a senior municipal corporation official, adding that the construction work will begin soon. The plant will help in efficient management of cow dung collected at dairy farms in Bhalswa and Jharoda, he added. PTI VIT VIT SNESNE