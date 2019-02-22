scorecardresearch
NDRF constable who saved civilian from drowning during Kumbh Mela dies at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) constable, who had saved a civilian from drowning in Kumbh Mela recently and sustained a severe spinal injury, died at a hospital here on Friday, an NDRF official said. Constable Rajender Gautam, native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh died around 5:30 AM, NDRF's Inspector General L Ravi Joseph, told PTI. "He had sustained a severe spinal injury during the rescue of an old man, who was drowning during the Kumbh Mela on February 19. He was later airlifted to Delhi the same day, given the severity of his condition," he said. His mortal remains will be taken to Himachal Pradesh. PTI KND KND TDSTDS

