NDRF teams rushed to help passengers of stranded Mahalaxmi Express

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) More than 200 National Disaster Response Force personnel, besides Indian Navy troops, have rushed to Badlapur near Mumbai, where Mahalaxmi Express is stranded with about 1,000 passengers after heavy rains flooded the tracks, officials said.Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured him all support in the rescue operation. Four NDRF teams along with nine boats have reached the site, 72 km from Mumbai, of the trapped Kolhapur-bound train and rescue operations have started, a home ministry official said here.An NDRF team comprises about 45 rescuers.These teams are equipped with flood relief items and specialist divers, the official said, adding special equipment and clearance divers will be airdropped close to the train for assistance of passengers and assessment of the situation.A relief train for movement of rescued passengers is being arranged at Badlapur and also medical assistance and refreshment are arranged for them, the official said.Further arrangement for movement of passenger up to Kolhapur is being ensured, the official said. In addition to the NDRF personnel, the Indian Navy has deployed eight rescue teams."Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai & adjoining areas, Eight Flood rescue teams from #IndianNavy incl three Diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, Inflatable boats and life jackets," the Navy tweeted. A Seaking Helicopter has also been launched with divers equipped with auto-inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party, it said. PTI ACB TIRTIR