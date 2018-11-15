NDTV completes sale of Special Occasion to Wedding Junction

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Broadcasting firm NDTV said on Thursday it has completed sale of its subsidiary, Special Occasions Limited, to Wedding Junction Private Limited (WJPL). Following this, Special Occasions Ltd (SOL) has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company, NDTV said in a regulatory filing. "... the aforementioned stake sale by the company and Convergence to WJPL has been completed and consequently, SOL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from November 14, 2018," it said. On July 18, 2018, NDTV had informed that about approval of the Board of Directors of the company to sell entire equity stake held by it and NDTV Convergence, a subsidiary of the Company, in SOL to WJPL. PTI KRH SR MRMR