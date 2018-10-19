NDTV says RInfra files Rs 10K cr defamation suit on Rafael deal coverage

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) News broadcaster NDTV Friday said Reliance Infrastructure has filed a defamation suit in an Ahmedabad court, seeking damages of Rs 10,000 crore.The company on October 18 received a notice from Ahmedabad City Civil Court with regard to a suit for defamation instituted by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd & others, against the company, executive co-chairperson and managing editor of the company, claiming damages of Rs 10,000 crore, the New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said in a regulatory filing.The media company will contest the matter in the court, it said in the filing."The suit for defamation has been instituted on account of the company's weekly show 'Truth vs Hype' wherein the story -- 'The Ideal Partner in Rafael Deal' was broadcasted on the channel NDTV 24X7, on September 29, 2018," the filing said.NDTV said it outrightly rejects any charges of defamation and will present relevant material to the court to contest the matter, which is listed for hearing on October 26, 2018.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with the then French President Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris.The opposition has been accusing the government of choosing Reliance Defence over state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to benefit the Anil Ambani-led firm though it did not have any experience in the aerospace sector.Stock of NDTV closed 0.45 per cent down at Rs 33.50 apiece on the BSE Friday. PTI KPM MKJ