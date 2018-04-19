NDTV to deposit Rs 10 lakh on Delhi HC direction

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)today said it will deposit Rs 10 lakh as per the order of Delhi High Court for revealing the identity of eight-year-old Kathua rape victim.

Media houses, issued notices for revealing the identity of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, yesterday apologised before the Delhi High Court and were directed to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Fund.

"In this regard, we wish to inform you that during the Court proceedings on April 18, 2018, the company as well as the other respondent media houses submitted their willingness to deposit amounts with the Jammu & Kashmir State Legal Services Authority to be used towards compensation to victims and families of victims of sexual violence," NDTV said in a BSE filing.

It added that NDTV will deposit an amount of Rs 10 lakh as per the order.

On April 13, the high court issued notices to 12 media houses for disclosing the identity of an eight-year-old girl, who was gang raped and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.