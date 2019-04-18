Nearly 18 per cent polling in Udhampur, Srinagar LS seats till 11 am

Jammu, April 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded nearly 18 per cent polling till 11 am in Udhampur and Srinagar Lok Sabha constituencies, poll official said. Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency recorded 26.28 percent polling, with Reasi district registering the highest of 28.8 percent polling till 11000 hours, poll officials said.Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded 5 per cent polling, with highest 6.5 per cent polling recorded in Ganderbal district till 1100 hours. Voting began on a peaceful note Thursday in two Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, with voters in border district of Kathua and Udhampur turning up early morning to exercise their franchise, officials said. Amid tight security, polling began across the constituency at 7 am and has been peaceful so far, the officials said.While Reasi district recorded 28.8 percent polling, Udhampurregistered 28.7 percent. Doda district registered 28.6 percent polling, Kathua 28.5 per cent. Kishtwar (23.6 percent) and Ramban district recorded 19.5 percent till 1100 hours, they said.In Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Ganderbal registered 6.5 per cent followed by Shia dominated Budgam with 6.4 percent and Srinagar district polled lowest 2.3 percent till 0900 hours, they said.Over 29.81 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 24 candidates, including former Chief Minister and NC chief Dr Farooq Abdullah and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh contesting for Srinagar and Udhampur Parliamentary seats.A newly married couple was seen in their wedding finery at a polling station in Udhampur town. The enthusiastic couple said youth should come out to vote.There was a problem with EVM at a polling station in Ramban district but it was later rectified.A 95-year old Raj Devi voted at a polling station in Chenani in Udhampur district. Two-time Minister Lal Singh, who is contesting election from Udhampur LS seat, cast his vote in Kathua town.Twelve candidates each are in the fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies, they said.PTI AB DVDV