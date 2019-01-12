Necessary measures to be taken for promotion of industrial sector in J-K: Governor

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Necessary measures would be taken for the promotion and development of the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik said Saturday.Malik gave the assurance to a joint delegation of Federation of Industry, Jammu; Federation of Industry, Kashmir; Kashmir Economic Alliance and Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu here, an official spokesman said.The joint delegation, led by their respective chairmen, met the governor at Raj Bhavan and discussed issues with regard to the industrial sector, including extension of time and review of capping for availing the benefits of the recently announced industrial package.The governor observed that necessary measures would be taken for the redressal of these issues and development of the industrial sector in the state, the spokesman said.The spokesman said a delegation of sarpanchs from Ramban district separately met the governor and expressed gratitude for conducting fair and incident free panchayat elections in the state.The delegation appealed to Malik for strengthening the Panchayati Raj institutions.The delegation also put forth various demands, including upgradation of local schools, macadamisation of roads, conduct of special recruitment drive in the district, opening of website for registration of left-out beneficiaries for Awaas Plus scheme, release of funds to clear liabilities under MGNREGA and for completion and renovation of Panchayat Ghars.The governor said due consideration would be given to their demands, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ABMABM