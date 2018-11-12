NEDAC to hold general assembly on Nov 15-16 in India

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Network for Development of Agricultural Cooperatives in Asia and the Pacific (NEDAC) will have its general assembly on November 15-16 in the national capital.The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), one of the members of the NEDAC, will host the general assembly to be inaugurated by Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala. The Agriculture Secretary will also address the event.The NCDC, which was established in 1963 through an Act of Parliament, is an apex financial and development institution engaged exclusively for the co-operative sector in the country. The NEDAC is a regional forum linking cooperative organisations of eight countries of the region and sensitises governments in the region on the role of agricultural cooperatives in promoting agricultural and rural development to ensure food and livelihood security for millions of people in Asia Pacific region.The event would witness a participation of delegates from the member countries of NEDAC.Initially, NEDAC had 16 co-operative organisations from nine Asian countries as members. From India, Union Agriculture Ministry and NCDC were the initial members. At present, NEDAC has 24 member organisations. Its secretariat is at FAO Annex, Bangkok. PTI RAB MJH MKJ