Nedumangad best block panchayat in Kerala

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Nedumangad block panchayat in Kerala has won the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar for 2019. Representatives of the panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district received the award from Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the national panchayat awards function held here on Wednesday. Altogether Kerala's civic bodies were given nine awards appreciating their good work at different levels, including delivery of services and sanitation. Some of the categories for selecting the awardees include -- construction of toilets, implementation of 'open-defecation free' programme, sanitation, waste management, innovation in revenue generation, implementation of schemes relating to agriculture, health and women and child development, and e-governance.The other civic bodies which won the awards are Kolazhy (Thrissur district), Tirunavaya and Maranchery (Malappuram), Srikrishnapuram (Palakkad), Sasthankotta (Kollam) and Pappinisseri (Kannur). PTI JBL SMN