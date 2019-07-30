Need concrete plan to deal with increasing crime cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday stressed upon the need to develop a concrete action plan to control rising cases of crime, a day after a police data showed surge in rape and murder incidents in the city.According to media reports, which quoted Delhi Police's crime data, 80 cases of rape and 12 of murder have been reported in the national capital in the past 15 days. "Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. "We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan," Kejriwal tweeted tagging a news report. PTI GJS DPB