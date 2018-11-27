Need for judicial complaints authority on the lines of Lokpal: Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan Tuesday urged that there is a need for a judicial complaints authority on the lines of Lokpal to deal with complaints against judges.Speaking at the launch of a book, 'Loose Pages', by Sourya Majumdar and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Bhushan said to build a fair system, all political parties and candidates contesting elections, should be made to go cashless. "All donations should be through banking channels but that has not been done but opposite has been done by introducing non-transparent thing called electoral bond through which anonymous donations could be made," he said.He said there is also a need for a judicial complaints authority on the lines of Lokpal called Judicial Lokpal. "Impeachment system is bogus and not practical and instead we need a full-time complaints authority to deal with complaints against judges," he said at the launch of the book which give details of the court cases 'that could have shaken India'. Former Union minister Arun Shourie, who was also present at the event, said everyone in India is part of a nexus."We are also part of the same nexus as journalists and there is a nexus at every level, every institution, every region, it cuts across political party, it cuts across profession and by 1970 it was clear that people can grow in India only by nexus to state," he said. PTI UZM KJ