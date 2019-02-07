Need innovative solutions to make tourism sustainable: KJ Alphons

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Tourism Minister K J Alphons on Thursday called on sector stakeholders to come together and create solutions that promote responsible tourism. Speaking at an event to mark the online travel portal MakeMyTrip's initiative to promote responsible travel by planting a million trees covering 2,350 hectare in Rajasthan, Alphons said it was the responsibility of each individual to ensure that carbon footprint is reduced. "This initiative shows the power of the people who are imaginative. Unfortunately in India people want the prime minister or the chief ministers to do everything. The time has come for all of us to do this together. If we are to make tourism sustainable in India, all stakeholders including industry leaders need to step up and co-create innovative solutions to make responsible tourism the norm and not an exception," he said. The initiative aims to promote responsible travel and environmental sustainability by involving all stakeholders including customers, employees and local communities. The tree plantation effort covering 2,350 hectares has been carried out with the contributions made by customers of MakeMyTrip foundation each time they have booked their flights and hotels on the platform. PTI ASG ASG INDIND