Need people's cooperation to ensure development: Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Aug 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said mere approval of projects will not ensure development as people's cooperation and implementation by the administration were needed to take the state forward.He also asserted that Gorakhpur was moving towards a "new era of development"."Surajkund Dham was waiting to be developed for decades and now a tourism development project worth Rs 2.60 crore will be started here. Gorakhpur is moving towards a new era of development, which is not possible without positive and creative thinking," Adityanath said here."Development cannot take place just by approving projects but needs implementation by the administration and cooperation of the people," he said.The chief minister also said, "Many development projects will come to Gorakhpur and a lot of employment will be generated. Youth won't have to go to places like Surat, Mumbai, and Delhi etc for jobs, as they will be able to earn their livelihood here itself. The price of land has increased manifold due to coming of new industries and factories in the area."Adityanath on Sunday visited the Suryakund Dham to lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 55.30 crore.The chief minister said power supply in the state has improved."Electric cables will be removed from the roads and underground cabling will be done. It will not only help in reducing accidents but the roads could also be widened," he said.The chief minister further urged the people to avoid using polythene and plastic products.