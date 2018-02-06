Need to adopt more investor friendly policy reforms stressed

Kochi, Feb 6 (PTI) An expert today emphasised the need to adopt more investor friendly policy reforms to overcome the slowdown in investment in the country. "The Union Government has to take more investor friendly policy measures to overcome the slowdown in the countrys investment climate", said Dr Abhilash S Nair, Chairperson, IIM, Kochi Campus. Delivering the keynote address at the Union Budget Analysis 2018-2019 Critical way ahead for Indian Economy, organised by FICCI KeralaState Council here, he said the situation must be tackled by promoting more public investment and creating more conducive atmosphere for small and medium enterprises to flourish. The revival of the economy would become all the more difficult, depending how deep the slowdown in the countrys investment climate has affected. There are some positive suggestions in the budget which will help attract investment, Nair was quoted as saying in a FICCI release here. Dr V K Vijayakumar, Investment Strategist,Geojit Financial Services, in his special address,said the growth in the share market was one of the key indicators of the economic growth of the country. He pointed out that the increase in the share price of each company would create a ripple effect in the overall financial transactions and thereby promote overall development of the economy. The Budget Analysis Session was organised by FICCI,Kochi along with ASA Associates and World Trade Center, Kochi, with the support of the Central Bank of India and Geojit Financial Services Limited. PTI TGB APR APR