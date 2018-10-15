Need to appoint more women in farm extension services: Agri Min

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Women farmers are playing a significant role in the development of the farm sector and more females should be appointed in extension services to empower them further, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said Monday.Addressing an event to mark Mahila Kisan Diwas here, the minister said women farmers have to be empowered for the growth of the agriculture sector and the rural economy.About 400 women from 26 states participated in the two-day event that started on Sunday. Mahila Kisan Diwas is celebrated on October 15.Singh said of the total farmers in the country, about 14 per cent are women. The minister lauded the contribution of women in the development of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and beekeeping sectors.Singh pitched for appointing more women in agriculture extension service and said the Centre would write to states on this matter.In order to bring women in the agriculture mainstream, he said the government has allocated more than 30 per cnet of funds for women under various major schemes / programmes and development related activities.The minister informed that a research by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducted in nine states shows that the participation of women is 75 per cent in the production of major crops, 79 per cent in horticulture, 51 per cent in post-harvest work and 95 per cent in animal husbandry and fisheries.Singh said special importance is being given to the role of women in achieving the goal of doubling farmers income by 2022. He said women are trained under various farm schemes.Under the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), 38.78 lakh women have been trained in the last two years. Similarly, 6.07 lakh and 7000 women have benefited through KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendra's) and skill training respectively. A total of 53.34 lakh women have benefited during the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. PTI MJH MRMR