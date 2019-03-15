Need to change country's image in science & tech: ISRO official

(Eds: Correcting typo in last para) /R Roorkee (U'khand), Mar 15 (PTI) An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Friday underlined the need to change the world's perception of India in the field of science and technology. "We need to change the perception of India in front of the world. There is huge scope for this in the field of science and technology. We need to develop at least one Indian brand for which the rest of the world looks towards us," said P V Venkitakrishnan, director of the Capacity Building Programme Office, ISRO. Venkitakrishnan was addressing the inaugural session of the annual technical festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. IIT Roorkee Director A K Chaturvedi said a memorandum of understanding was also signed with the ISRO to launch a space technology cell at the institute. PTI CORR ALMHMB