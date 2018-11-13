scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Need to deepen economic ties with Myanmar: MoS Commerce

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhry said there is need to deepen economic ties between India and Myanmar."Myanmar and India have a long history as being friendly neighbours with a long tradition of culture, economics and political context. Now it's the time for us to bond a stronger tie between us," he said at an event organised by commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relation with the Asian nation.He also said India would be hosting a business event in Myanmar's capital Yangon during the visit of Indian President next month. * * * * *REC lists first global notes of USD 700 million with India INX * State run REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) Tuesday listed its first global notes comprising both Reg-S and 144A tranche on India INXs Global Securities Market said the exchange The 5 year bond has an annual yield of 5.25 per cent maturing on November 13, 2023, India INX in a statement.India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam mentioned, We congratulate RECL on their first global bond issuance under the USD 5 Billion Global MTN Programme. The success of both the 144A and Reg S tranche is attestation of the strong global investor interest in building exposure to Indias growing power sector." PTI DP KKS MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos