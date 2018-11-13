Need to deepen economic ties with Myanmar: MoS Commerce

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhry said there is need to deepen economic ties between India and Myanmar."Myanmar and India have a long history as being friendly neighbours with a long tradition of culture, economics and political context. Now it's the time for us to bond a stronger tie between us," he said at an event organised by commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relation with the Asian nation.He also said India would be hosting a business event in Myanmar's capital Yangon during the visit of Indian President next month. * * * * *REC lists first global notes of USD 700 million with India INX * State run REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) Tuesday listed its first global notes comprising both Reg-S and 144A tranche on India INXs Global Securities Market said the exchange The 5 year bond has an annual yield of 5.25 per cent maturing on November 13, 2023, India INX in a statement.India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam mentioned, We congratulate RECL on their first global bond issuance under the USD 5 Billion Global MTN Programme. The success of both the 144A and Reg S tranche is attestation of the strong global investor interest in building exposure to Indias growing power sector." PTI DP KKS MR