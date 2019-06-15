Need to diversify rural energy: Official

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) While electrification of households in rural areas is the primary need of the hour, it is also imperative to diversify rural energy, V Saravana Kumar, Director, Department of Science and Technology, said.Addressing Rajasthan Rural Energy Startup Summit today, Kumar said increase in productivity, energy efficiency, reducing and recycling waste, refrigeration, cold storage and transportation, among others should also be focused on.Kumar further said that startups should focus on Hybrid and Micro power generation as well as distribution.Startup Oasis CEO Chintan Bakshi, in the introductory address, said, the objective of the summit is to foster innovation in energy sector of Rajasthan.He further informed that the summit is the culmination of a three month accelerator programme with Department of Science and Technology wherein five startups were mentored and their operational as well as financial plans were developed. PTI AG BAL