Need to encourage job creators through MSMEs: Min

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) There is a need to encourage job creators through micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said here today.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural day of the 5th India Industrial Fair (IIF-2018), Kataria said MSMEs and agriculture sector are capable of generating large scale employment and contribute in economic development of the country.

He said that there is a need to set up small scale manufacturingindustriesfor forest byproducts and agricultural produce.

Such products have high demand in national and international markets.

These manufacturing units can help farmers fetch right price for their crop, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, state Power Minister Pushpendra Singh said industrial power connections were being provided in a months time in Rajasthan.

Other speakers included Haryana Labour Minister Nayab Singh, Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Authority Chairman Chagan Mundra, Rajasthan Industries Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Swarup and Commissioner Kunjilal Meena and chairman of Laghu Udhyog Bharti, O P Mittal. PTI AG ABM