Need to 'energise' village defence committees in J-K: Army

Udhampur, May 20 (PTI) The Army Monday batted strongly for "energising" village defence committees (VDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir calling them a "useful instrument" for the state.The VDCs were setup in the mid 1990s with an aim to strengthen the security of those living in remote and mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts of the region.A total of 4,125 VDCs exist in the state which not only guard the identified villages along the border, but also the infrastructural installations in and around them. "VDCs are most useful instrument available with the state", General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters here. "They (VDCs) are always to be energised and they shall be able to take on responsibility (of securing the villages in remote and hilly areas) tasked to them," he added.The Army commander said that it must be ensured that the volunteers are provided weapons so that they can defend their villages and pass information to the security forces regarding movement and presence of terrorists."All have to play a role to ensure peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.Notably, the Army has reached out to VDCs in various districts to strengthen the security apparatus of the population of rural and remote areas in Jammu region. The GoC-In-C further said that Pakistan was insincere in ensuring peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control."Whenever ceasefire violations take place, it is initiated by Pakistan. It shows their insincerity towards ushering in peace and tranquillity along the LoC," he said.He said the ceasefire is violated so that they can provide cover to large number of infiltrators or terrorists who are waiting to enter into India and carry out large scale destruction and violence."We have strong multi-tier grid and don't allow the Pakistan Army or any other agency to take advantage of that situation," he said. As far as terrorist infrastructure is concerned, it remains intact in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, he said.If Pakistan wants peace, it must dismantle the terrorist infrastructure, militant camps and launch pads on its soil. On modernisation of weaponry and equipment, he said the Army has a very articulated military strategy. "We have operational plans for the deployment and employment of all the resources at the disposal of the Army. So, Army air defence is one such resource. It is a part of the overall defensive and offensives measure of Indian army," he said. PTI AB RHL