Need to ensure farmers get quality crop protection products: Dhanuka Agritech

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Dhanuka Agritech Chairman R G Agarwal Friday expressed concern over poor-quality crop protection chemicals affecting crops and called for efforts to ensure that quality products are easily available to farmers. "There has been a rampant increase of low-quality agrochemical products across the country which is harming crops as well as affecting the health of farmers," he said at an event organised by industry body FICCI along with CropLife India and ACFI. Despite using lowest crop protection chemicals, India has emerged second in agriculture GDP surpassing the US after China, he said in a statement. "Since crop protection chemicals are essential to increase agricultural yield, we need to ensure farmers can easily use these quality products," Agarwal said. CropLife India Vice-Chairman K C Ravi said quality crop protection products are the lifeline of farmers as they protect crops from damage by controlling weeds, disease and insect pressure. PTI LUX HRS