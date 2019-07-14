Need to expedite process to elect new Cong prez: Shashidhar Reddy

Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader andformer MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy has suggested that theprocess to elect a new president in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down should be expedited and an interim chief be put in place for the confidence of the party'srank and file. "I think there is a need to expedite it. Because, thefeedback from the grassroot level is that the party cadre is growing restless. What appears to be a leadership vacuum should not be allowed to continue for long," Reddy, son of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh MarriChanna Reddy, told PTI here."The perceived vacuum should not be allowed to continue particularly in the light of alleged use of money power and all kinds of intimidation by the BJP to wean away people from other parties," he said."When I interact with people at the grassroot level, they ask me what should we do... (where are we heading). This question should not creep into the minds of Congress cadres and workers at the lower level. Because, they are the base," Reddy said. The hardcore Congress workers, small or big, form thenucleus and the vacuum is creating anxiety in their minds which is not good for the party, he asserted. "We may be down, but we will not be out," he said.Reddy, also former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), suggested that an interimpresident be declared for the party immediately as it cannotremain a headless organisation."I am not an expert or somebody who can say what needs to be done. But, certainly, one of the suggestions I would like to make is that let them immediately declare aninterim president," he said.Rahul Gandhi, having declared that he is no more the president of Congress, is being described in news channels asa Member of Parliament, he said."He (Gandhi) is no more the Congress president. He hasmade it very clear. So, it cannot be a headless organisation.Let there be an interim president... At least, that will give some confidence to the people," Reddy said.The delay (in arriving at a decision about the replacement of Gandhi) is understandable as Gandhi's decision has stunned everybody, but there is a provision to declare the senior-most general secretary as interim president in case the president quits, he said.Shashidhar Reddy, a staunch Congressman, had earlierappealed to CWC members and AICC office-bearers to quit their posts to give a free hand to the Gandhi scion to reorganise and revamp the party. PTI SJR SS SRY