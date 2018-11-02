Need to impart values to children not just knowledge: Rajnath

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday emphasised the need to instill values in children while imparting them knowledge. "It's necessary to give values to children while imparting them knowledge. Only knowledge which is laced with values is beneficial for the society," he said. Singh was addressing the closing ceremony of a sports function of Vidya Bharti Akhil Bharitya Siksha Sansthan here. He said, "Traditional values and culture of our country attracts the world. Our culture emphasises on making big heart and that is why concept of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' emerges from us". Singh also hailed contribution of Vidya Bharti, an educational arm of the RSS, in promoting nationalism and Indian culture. He said that India is fast heading to become "not only superpower in economic, but in sports also." During the three-day sports event, 1,250 students of Vidya Bharti from all over the country participated. PTI ABN SMI RCJ