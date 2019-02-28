Need to improve services & infrastructure for quality education: R'than education minister

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said Thursday providing quality education for new generations was significant for the country's development. "It is a challenge for the government to provide quality education given the limited resources. All stakeholders of the society should come together and pool in their resources to improve the services and infrastructure required for quality education in the state," Dotasara said, while addressing the 'CSR Conclave on Education' here. The minister said there were 86-lakh children studying in 63,000 schools in the state. There is need for development of centres of excellence and schools in rural areas., he said. A roadmap should also be devised for promoting sports in schools, rewarding teachers and inclusion of specially-able and other marginalised sections in the mainstream, among others. The principal secretary, of school education, R Venkateswaran, said only infrastructure was not adequate for quality education. The teacher-student relationship, as well as development of soft skills, is also of paramount importance. Venkateswaran threw light on the 'Gyan Sankalp Portal', which is developed by the department to raise funds in a targeted manner for government school infrastructure development. He said since its inception the portal has raised more than Rs 88 crore. UNICEF officer-in-charge Manjaree Pant said rural students in the state face numerous challenges like child marriage, migrations, child labour and gender disparity. Schools should be able to combat these challenges and provide skill-based support along with infrastructure, Pant added. PTI AGHMB