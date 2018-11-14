Need to involve local leaders to raise awareness about govt's nutrition initiatives: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday stressed on the need for involving local leaders in addressing the challenges of under-nutrition in the country and sensitising them about the government's various initiatives in this regard.He said the health ministry has accorded high priority to address widespread under-nutrition in the country and has initiated several focused and targeted schemes for addressing the challenge in a convergence mode with the other ministries."There is a need to involve local leaders and sensitise them towards nutrition initiatives of the government so that they can raise awareness about it among the people," Nadda said at the third meeting of the 'National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges'.Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Maneka Gandhi was present at the meeting.About the health ministry's schemes to address the undernutrition challenge, the minister said, "We have focussed on immunisation, detection and supplementation." Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member, Health and Nutrition at NITI Aayog, Rakesh Shrivastava, Secretary, WCD, Preeti Sudan, Secretary, health and Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, AYUSH, were among those present at the meeting.Representatives of stakeholder ministries and those from Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar also were also present.Nadda said, "During Poshan Maah (September, 2018), 1.83 lakh activities have been conducted by the Union health ministry and department of health in the states and UTs with involvement of 2.58 crore people."In order to promote and support breastfeeding, the government has implemented "MAA - Mothers' Absolute Affection" programme to improve breastfeeding coverage and appropriate breastfeeding practices in the country, he said.A greater emphasis is laid on capacity building of the health workers on lactation management at both community and facility levels and 360 degree IEC campaign to create awareness regarding breastfeeding, the minister said.Nadda said under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), systematic efforts were being made to detect nutrition deficiency among children and adolescents respectively. He also said the ministry organises National de-worming Day twice a year and around 26.7 crore children were administered Albendazole during February this year. PTI PLB PLB NSDNSDNSD