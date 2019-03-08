Need to recommit ourselves to breaking barriers that hinder women's path to equality: Rahul

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) On the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday Congress president Rahul Gandhi hailed the "undaunted, fighting spirit" of women and urged people to recommit themselves to breaking barriers that hinder a woman's path to freedom and equality. His party added that both UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi between September 2017 and July 2018, urging him to pass the Women's Reservation Bill and assuring their unconditional support to it. "We promise the people of India that #ThisBillWillPass when we form government," the Congress said in a tweet. "Every time a woman is assaulted, the failure rests on the shoulders of the government and the legislative system. No longer can we allow our women to be under threat and to ensure this we need the Women's Reservation Bill. The Congress Party will ensure that," the party said in another tweet. Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter on the occasion. ""While saluting the undaunted, fighting spirit of women this #InternationalWomensDay, I would also like us to recommit ourselves to breaking the barriers that continue to hinder their path to freedom & equality. In doing so, a better, brighter, braver world awaits us," he said. The party's women's wing, the All india Mahila Congress, has alleged that the BJP promised to ensure passage of the women's reservation bill in its 2014 election manifesto but the commitment was forgotten through the entire tenure of the Modi government. PTI ASK ASK MINMIN