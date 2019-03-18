Need to reduce waste at household-level to minimise burden: Environment experts

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Environment experts and policymakers Monday stressed on the need for using technology and reducing waste at household-level in order to manage it effectively.In a conference held in the city to address the issue of waste management, the experts said "a mass movement" was required to reduce the burden of waste in the country.Speaking at the event, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice A K Goel said, "Better monitoring, increased awareness and use of technology can help us in scientifically managing this problem. Marketing strategies have to be brought in to create livelihood options."Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, while delivering the keynote address said, "We need to reduce and segregate waste at the household-level and the political leadership of municipalities has to be held accountable for this. A huge mass movement has to happen to create this new India."According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the total municipal solid waste generation in urban areas of the country is 52.97 million tonnes per annum, out of which 46.03 per cent is processed. "There are 635 waste-to-compost and seven waste-to-energy plants functional in the country for processing of municipal solid waste," a ministry official said.A statement issued by EPIC India (Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago) said researchers from India and abroad, policymakers and representatives from municipal corporations and civil society groups discussed alternative approaches and solutions that India can adapt towards managing its waste better. The conference will take place on Tuesday as well."The different sessions are highlighting the innovations that are reducing waste and enhancing livelihoods and examining the role that data and evidence can play in designing policies for India's waste sector," it said. The conference, organised by UN-accredited organisation Chintan, working on the issue of waste management in partnership of EPIC India, was attended by A K Jain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Henriette Faergemann, Environment, Climate and Energy Counsellor of the European Union Delegation to India, among other sector experts from around the world.The experts brainstormed on finding out ways to channelise e-waste from the informal sector to cleaner, authorised channels of recycling, the statement said. PTI AG KJKJ