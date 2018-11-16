Need to remove language barrier faced by rural women entrepreneurs: Irani

/R Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said Friday that not understanding English was becoming a hurdle in the growth of rural entrepreneurs. Irani said stressed on the need to remove the language barrier faced by rural women entrepreneurs. "As they do not speak and understand English, it becomes a hurdle in their growth," the minister said, while addressing a programme by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). "It is the need of the hour to discuss how women can be made more powerful. The women of the country have to face defeat in the fight of langauge. They have a lot of talent. For their success, we have to remove their language barrier." she added. PTI ABNHMB