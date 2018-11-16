New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) There is a need to take concrete measures to enhance youth exchanges between India and China, Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui said Friday, noting that the future of relations between the two countries lies in their hands. Speaking at the China-India Youth Dialogue, Luo said India and China relations are at "one of the best periods in history". "(Chinese) President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji held the Wuhan Informal Summit in April. It is a historic milestone in the bilateral relations. Both sides are implementing the consensus reached by the leaders," he said The dialogue was organised jointly by the Chinese embassy and the Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL). Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his congratulatory note for the dialogue. "The dialogue will provide a platform for the youth of both nations to build a great wall of trust and cooperation between the two countries," Modi said in the note read out at the dialogue. Calling youth the "pioneers and driving force" to enhance cultural exchanges between India and China, Luo said the future of the relations between the two countries lies in the hands of the youth. He said sound bilateral relations and friendly cooperation have provided a "solid basis" and opportunities for youth exchanges but China and India need more concrete measures to enhance the youth exchanges. He also suggested ways through which exchanges between youths of the two countries could be strengthened. "The interaction with CYL should be more often and should be regularised. Second, we need to expand the scope of exchanges among the youth and arrange some dialogues with the big cities," he said. "Third we shall encourage more exchange programs in sports and movie industry. Fourth, we shall encourage more Indian engineers to work in China and more Indian students to work in Chinese enterprises in India, he added. "Fifth, we shall encourage more Indian students to study in China and more Chinese students to study in India. Sixth, we will work with the Indian government to map out a plan for youth exchanges," Luo said. PTI UZM AAR