Neeman introduces Merino wool made shoes

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Footwear brand Neeman has introduced a range of shoes made from Merino wool in partnership with the Woolmark Company.The shoe startup also plans to open two exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in Delhi and Mumbai next year. It has priced its range of shoes at around Rs 7,000 and would compete in the luxury shoe segment. "We are aiming to have a presence in 26 selected outlets and would open two EBOs in 2019," the company's Co-Founder and Director (Operations) Amar Preet said.The company is using natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre for its range of shoes, which are conceptualised in the US and designed in London.The shoes are made from Merino wool from Australia which are lightweight and breathable. PTI KRH ABM