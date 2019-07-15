Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to reunite for 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) "Badhaai Ho!" co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are set to team up for "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the makers of the film announced on Monday.The movie, which also reunites the duo with Ayushmann Khurrana, will present Gupta and Rao in a completely different avatar."With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting. A unique story like this needed talents like Neena ji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them on board," producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, said in a statement here.After the success of the 2017 sleeper hit "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", the makers announced the second installment titled "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", to be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same sex couple.It is scheduled to be released early next year. PTI KKP RDSRDS