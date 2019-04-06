Neeraj Bawana gang member arrested

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A 20-year-old member of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested from Outer North Delhi's Bawana area, police said Saturday. The accused has been identified as Parmod Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana. A murder case on October 7, 2018 at Bawana police station and three robbery cases in Haryana were registered against him, they said. According to Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), "On October 6, 2018, a firing incident took place in Bawana where one Amit was shot dead and his friend Pinki (name changed) got injured". During investigation, it was revealed that Pinki was cousin of Neeraj Bawana and she was in a relation with Amit. Neeraj and his other family members were against the relation between the two and Pankaj Sehrawat, brother of Neeraj, asked one Raj Kumar to kill Amit and Pinki, the DCP said. Thereafter, Raj, along with Harish and his brother-in-law Pramod, attacked them. After the incident, Harish and Raj were arrested but Pramod was at large. However, on Friday, police got a tip-off about Pramod and laid a trap near Choti Pulia, Kanjhawala Road, Bawana and nabbed him, the DCP said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT CK