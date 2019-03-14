Neeraj Bhargava Joins MedGenome Board of Directors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, March 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MedGenome, a genomics and clinical data driven diagnostics and drug discovery research company, announced that Neeraj Bhargava has joined their Board of Directors.Neeraj, an alumnus of St. Stephens, Delhi, is the founder, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Zodius Capital Advisors. Zodius is an early investor in MedGenome. Neeraj is passionate about building market-defining companies across industries that challenge the status quo.Neeraj has a stellar career behind him that includes taking companies from launch to unicorn status. Prior to joining Zodius, he had co-founded and led multiple companies including WNS Global Services and eVentures India. Currently, Neeraj is an investor-operator and a board member at companies like BigBasket, Allygrow and MarketsandMarkets. Neeraj is also the CEO and Chairman of Rainshine Entertainment, a next-generation media and entertainment company."Neeraj's unique combination of entrepreneurial, consulting and operational experience, coupled with his unparalleled network across the globe, makes him an ideal mentor for MedGenome," said Sam Santhosh Founder and Chairman of MedGenome. "Genomics is set to redefine the way healthcare is accessed and delivered today. We look forward to Neeraj's guidance, as we embark on the next phase of our growth.""Genomics is an industry of the future and MedGenome is already a leader in the field. I am most impressed by MedGenome's team and their scientific approach. I look forward to working closely with them to drive their next phase of growth," said Neeraj Bhargava.Earlier in his career, Neeraj was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked at New York, London and Mumbai offices and led practices and client relationships in the technology sector.About MedGenome MedGenome is a genomics and clinical data driven diagnostics and drug discovery research company founded in 2013. With the state-of-the-art Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) facility, MedGenome is one of the highest throughput NGS sequencing & CAP accredited lab in South Asia. MedGenome offers comprehensive diagnostic solutions to doctors and hospitals and its belief in continuous innovation has led to the development of many new genetic tests. MedGenome's clinical, phenotypic and genomics data provide insights into complex diseases and aid in drug discovery. MedGenome, a founding member of GenomeAsia 100K, initiated to sequence 100,000 Genomes in the Asian Population to create gene-pool data for higher research purposes. For further information, please visit https://diagnostics.medgenome.com/. Source: MedGenome PWRPWR