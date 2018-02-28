scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NEET exam for veterinary courses on May 6

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on May 6 for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BV Sc & AH) degree courses in recognised colleges for the 2018-19 academic year.

In a public notice, the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) today said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the NEET exam on May 6 for those seeking seats under 15 per cent All-India quota.

The VCI also mentioned that the merit list of the NEET (UG) 2018 will be used for allocation of seats under 15 per cent All-India quota in recognised veterinary colleges for admission to BV Sc & AH course during the academic year 2018-19. PTI LUX SBT -

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos