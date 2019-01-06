NEET-PG held for post-graduate medical courses

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) NEET-PG was held on Sunday for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country, an official statement said. The test this year was conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE), an autonomous organisation of the health ministry.The NEET-PG 2019 was held for over 1,48,000 candidates in 165 cities, the statement said.The examination is being conducted on computer based platform in one single session.NBE had also arranged several centres in Jammu and Kashmir, but some students could not make it for the test due inclement weather."Due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, some candidates from Srinagar Valley who had opted for testing centre in Jammu or other cities were facing extreme difficulty in moving from Srinagar to their designated test centre due to complete blockage of air and road transport," the statement said."NBE is committed to give an opportunity to such affected candidates to appear in NEET-PG 2019," it said.The NBE had taken up this matter with health ministry, Medical Council of India and government of Jammu and Kashmir. After discussions it has been decided, "being a force majeure situation, to hold a separate examination for these affected candidates. The date, time and venue shall be informed in due course", the statement said. PTI PLB ANBANB