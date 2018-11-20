Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi name their daughter Mehr

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple welcomed the little one, their first child together, on November 18. Neha shared the name of her daughter on Instagram along with a picture of the baby's feet wearing socks with "hello world" written on them. "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world..." she captioned the photo. Neha, 37, and Angad, 35, got married on May 10 this year in a private ceremony.The couple announced their pregnancy on August 24 through social media. PTI SHDSHD