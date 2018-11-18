scorecardresearch
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi welcome baby girl

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Sunday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. According to Dhupia's publicist, the actor was admitted to Women's Hospital in suburban Khar where she delivered the baby around 11AM. Both the mother and daughter are in good health, the publicist added. Dhupia, 37, and Bedi, 35, got married on May 10 this year in a private ceremony.The couple announced their pregnancy on August 24 through social media. PTI JUR RDSRDS

