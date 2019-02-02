Neha Dhupia slams fat-shaming article

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Actor Neha Dhupia has slammed a fashion magazine for its fat-shaming article on her post-pregnancy weight gain.The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the article published by the magazine with the headline, "Neha Dhupia Shocking Weight Gain Post Pregnancy".Neha and her husband Angad Bedi became parents to a baby girl in November last year.Her post was accompanied by a statement in which she hit out at the outlet for its "vile" article."I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat-shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat-shaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. Neha said as a mother, she does not feel bound by the society's beauty standards and its idea of fitness."As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me... 'Fitness' is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks," she said."And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @Pattonoswalt... 'Be kind. It's chaos out there'," she concluded. She found support in filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonam Kapoor."Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It's never about losing weight, it's always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today..." Karan wrote while sharing her post.Sonam said, "You are beautiful no matter what any one says."Actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Whatever shape and size, you make it look super stylish! @NehaDhupia."Director Onir said the publication and its writer "needs basic class in learning the meaning of respect/dignity and priority"."Stupid insensitive comment on what is a part of a life giving process. Anyway irrespective of that the comment lacks taste/kindness," he added. PTI RB RBRB