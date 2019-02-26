Nehru, Sheikh gave away PoK to Pakistan on platter: Jitendra

Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday accused erstwhile Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of giving away Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the neighbouring country on a platter under the influence of Sheikh Abdullah.He also held the Congress and its allies responsible for the present situation in Kashmir and claimed that past governments' mistakes would be redeemed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Under the influence of Sheikh Abdullah, erstwhile Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave away PoK to Pakistan on a platter," said Singh. "The Congress and its allies are responsible for the present situation in Kashmir," he added."The mistakes committed by the past governments, however, will be redeemed by the Modi government," he asserted.Addressing a BJP workers meeting at Dayalachak in Kathua district, Singh referred to events post-Pulwama terror attack and accused Kashmir-centric mainstream parties and their leaders of being apologetic about terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) instead of condemning it by name. He said it is appalling to note that at a time when the whole nation is complimenting the Indian Air Force for its feat, some of the Kashmir-centric leaders have crossed "all limits of sensibility and sanity" by speaking in a disconcerting voice. Singh said India is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who are uncomfortable with this the enemies of the country and disloyal to its citizens. "India under Prime Minister Modi will never let down its security forces," said Singh, saying when the Indian Army was just on the verge of capturing Muzaffarabad and Kotli etc from Pak occupation, Nehru let down the security forces by announcing a ceasefire without even taking his senior-most Cabinet colleague and Home Minister Sardar Patel into confidence.On the occasion, a get-together of the beneficiaries of the Centre's various welfare schemes was also held.Several beneficiaries narrated their experiences to the gathering and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for rolling out the first-ever incredible schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Yojana. PTI AB RAXRAX