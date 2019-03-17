Neil DeGrasse Tyson to return with 'Star Talk' on NatGeo following investigation

Los Angeles, Mar 17 (PTI) National Geographic Channel has said that it has concluded the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against "Star Talk" host Neil DeGrasse Tyson in the wake of which the astrophysicist is set to reprise his emceeing duties.The accusations against DeGrasse Tyson, ranging from groping to rape, at professional events and in grad school, had surfaced last year.The fifth season of "Star Talk" had just begun in November when the allegations surfaced. It was originally scheduled to continue through January with a total of 20 episodes, but no new episodes aired after the first three.In a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the channel said it is moving forward with "Star Talk" and "Cosmos", another show the astrophysicist hosts."'StarTalk' will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for 'Cosmos'. There will be no further comment," the statement read.DeGrasse Tyson has denied the allegations and in a Facebook post in last November, he had said that he was open to investigation. PTI RB RDSRDS