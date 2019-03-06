NELCO gets in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from DoT

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelco Limited, Wednesday said it has recently obtained in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from Department of Telecommunications, a move that can improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies. "...the IFMC license will make it possible to have uninterrupted access to voice, data and video services while also travelling on aircrafts, sailing vessels, cruise liners etc in India, using satellite technology," Nelco Limited (NELCO) said in a statement. This can help bring operational efficiencies to improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies, which were not so evolved until now, it added. "Internet and voice communication while sailing or flying within Indian waters and airspace are important needs but not fulfilled so far due to regulatory restrictions," NELCO Managing Director and CEO P J Nath said. The license for IFMC services (in-flight and maritime connectivity) by DoT will now make it possible for people to access high quality broadband internet services and make voice calls while flying in Indian airspace and sailing in Indian waters, in the same manner that they do while at home or office, Nath added. "We are ready to serve the broadband internet requirements for Aero & Maritime segments and are in active discussions with some potential customers to offer these services soon, Nath said. The Tata Group company said, it has an advanced ground infrastructure and satellite coverage over India and currently serves the business-critical needs of various users like ATMs, petrol pumps, bank branches, off-shore rigs for oil and gas exploration among others. The company is in dialogue with Department of Space (DoS) & ISRO to further augment its satellite infrastructure as required, to offer high quality IFMC services, the statement said. During the nine months ending December, 2018, the consolidated revenue of NELCO was Rs 139.50 crore. PTI SR DRR