NeoNiche Organises Largest IT User Event in Indian History - AWS Summit Mumbai 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - This was India's largest IT user event of all time, with over 6500 unique attendees - Technologically powered and designed to prevent any sound pollution - NeoNiche was responsible for the comprehensive design, conceptualisation, and organisation - 306 CXOs from 204 unique companies attended the digitally powered SummitMUMBAI, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd. recently organised the fourth edition of the AWS Summit Mumbai 2019 using a blend of technology and designed experiences to captivate audience attention. The event was conceptualised, designed, and organised end-to-end by NeoNiche, right from capturing the audience to on-site production, communication and technical solutions. With as many as 16,733 registrants and 6,500+ unique attendees, this was India's largest IT user event of all time, which was both technologically powered and environmentally conscious.Their aim was to increase attention while preventing the massive noise pollution that often accompanies such events which led to a series of 'Silent Conferences' that witnessed attendees connected on a conference communication channel via Bluetooth headsets. This enabled the audience to individually hear the speakers and take part in the activities without loudspeakers in place, thus eliminating the noise quotient while simultaneously giving attendees to have an immersive experiences.Furthermore, this was the first time that a proprietary QR code registration system developed by NeoNiche was used for the quick registration of all attendees. By using the tool, approximately 6,000 attendees were registered and allocated their places at the venue, in a record time of 1 hour 15 minutes.The AWS Expo included a total of 7 zones including Partner showcase, Builders Fair, Tech & Lightning Talk, AWS Booth, Social Media, EBC, and Start up Central. A range of technology solutions were incorporated including Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), for attendees to visit the expo, as well as interact and participate in the multitude of activities. For the event, a circular Keynote stage, equipped with 8 large hanging LED screens visible from even the farthest corners of the venue, was used to help create an immersive experience for all the attendees. The spatial design helped ensure that all the sponsors received prominent and adequate visibility.As a result, the AWS Summit Mumbai 2019 attracted 306 CXOs from 204 unique companies, and saw 2,533 social mentions posted by 936 unique authors, leading to a potential audience of 2,513,053 people. The event was also noteworthy for welcoming 52 customer speakers, the highest number of such speakers at an IT event in India, who shared their experiences with the audience at the keynote, breakouts, and ancillary events.This year's AWS Summit was designed specifically for technology and business leaders, developers, and IT professionals, covering a variety of subjects and levels of expertise, such as an introduction to the AWS Cloud as well as architecture best practices and cloud adoption frameworks. Several prominent business leaders featured among the attendees, including Conor McNamara (Director, Business Development, APAC, Amazon Web Services), Venkatesh Natarajan (Senior Vice President - Information Technology, Ashok Leyland), Sanjay Mohan (Group CTO, Make My Trip), Suhas Devaraju (CIO - Hindustan Unilever & Head of IT, South Asia at Unilever), Arun Kumar Parameshwaran (Managing Director - India & SAARC, Vmware), Prateek Garg (Chief Executive Officer, Progressive Infotech) and Varoon D. Rajani (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Blazeclan Technologies). It also featured several new platforms such as Innovation Day, and focused on the key role that AI, machine learning, and robotics, are playing in transforming the world today.Valay Lakdavala, Director Of Client Relations, NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, "NeoNiche is proud to be associated with Amazon Web Services for the last 5 years, and this year, the association has taken a giant leap where AWS Summit 2019 has claimed the position of the Largest Cloud Conference in India. This was possible because of the meticulous planning for more than 5 months to deliver a remarkable experience across several touch points. The success of this event has further given us the confidence to aim even higher next year, to create new benchmarks in the industry."AWS Summit, with its landmark turnout, cemented the company as a leader in technological solutions for the Indian market and its intention to stay in this market for the years to come. "India is among the fastest growing Cloud markets for AWS," - Andy Jassy, AWS CEO. At the Summit, senior AWS personnel also confirmed that AWS is planning to invest heavily to Cloud Data Lakes, open source engines and micro services to further their footprint in India.