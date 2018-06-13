NEP, Tata Communications collaborate for VIVO IPL 2018 for Star Sports

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) NEP Broadcast Solutions and digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications today said they have completed the remote production and broadcast of VIVO IPL for Star Sports.

"To tackle the challenges stemming from the back-to-back schedule of events, the long distances between the match locations, and the need to localise content for different regions, Star Sports worked with Tata Communications and NEP to centralise many of its core operations and manage them remotely from its production hub in Mumbai," a Tata Communications statement said.

Indian Premier League (IPL) consisted of 60 matches over 50 days across nine cities.

This first-of-its-kind remote production initiative brought together NEP?s expertise in the centralised broadcast of live events and Tata Communications video distribution capabilities, the statement added.

"With 60 matches taking place back-to-back across the country, you need a finely tuned, very reliable production operation.

"In a high-pressure environment like this, remote production, enabled by an ultra-low-latency video network, can have a truly transformational impact," Brian Morris, VP and GM, Media and Entertainment Services at Tata Communications said.