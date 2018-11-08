Nepa revival plan expected to be completed within a year: Heavy Industries Min

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The revival and mill development plan (RMDP) of government-run newsprint company Nepa Ltd is expected to be completed within a year, the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises said Thursday. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month announced a financial package of Rs 469.41 crore for the RMDP of Madhya Pradesh-based Nepa Ltd. This package includes an infusion of Rs 277 crore as equity in the company for the completion of RMDP which shall enhance production capacity to 1,00,000 MT per annum from the present capacity of 83,000 MT per annum, diversify production, improve quality of products and also help resume production. "The RMDP is expected to be completed within a year," the ministry said in a statement. It said that the completion of the plan will help the company to boost production, diversify its product portfolio and also support employment in the tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh. The firm is in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh. It was set up in 1947 and was the only news print manufacturing unit in India up to 1981. PTI RR ANSANS