Nepal ambassador calls on CM Kejriwal, deputy Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Nepal's envoy to India Nilambar Acharya on Wednesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who offered to share his government's initiatives with the neighbouring country for its schools, according to a statement.The chief minister shared with the ambassador, the keen interest shown by many private schools in Nepal in the 'Happiness Curriculum' in Delhi government schools, it stated.The curriculum was launched last year.Acharya greeted Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on the eve of Indias Independence Day and extended best wishes on behalf of the Nepalese government."People of Nepal are deeply attached with Delhi physically and emotionally, since a large number of Nepalese people live and work in Indias national capital," the statement quoted the envoy as saying in the meeting.On his part, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will be happy to share its initiative with the Nepal government for its schools.The Nepalese government has appreciated the work of the Delhi government in fields of education and health, and has also remarked that the successful management of electricity in a big city like Delhi is remarkable, according the statement. Sisodia has invited Nepal's envoy to visit Delhi government mohalla clinics and schools.