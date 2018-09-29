Nepal, China to boost energy cooperation

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Sep 29 (PTI) The first ever bilateral meeting of the Nepal-China Joint Implementation Mechanism on Energy Cooperation concluded here as the two countries plan to implement a historic agreement on energy collaboration. During the meeting on Friday, both sides presented their respective power system scenarios, investment prospects, power markets and future plans to make each other familiar with their energy sectors. The Chinese delegation was led by He Yang, Deputy Director General, National Energy Administration of China and the Nepalese delegation was led by Energy Secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay. The meeting is considered as a stepping stone to implement the historic MoU on energy cooperation signed by the energy ministers of both countries during the visit of Nepal Premier K P Oli to China in June. The meeting also deliberated on possible energy collaboration, according to a press release issued by Nepal's ministry of energy. Possibilities on developing cross border interconnection were also explored in the meeting. Discussions on a cooperation plan were also held in view of giving continuity to possible energy collaboration between the two counties. The two sides also agreed for facilitating joint investment in power sectors of both countries. PTI SBP KUNKUN