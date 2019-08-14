Nepalese stabbed to death in Delhi by compatriot

/RNew Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old Nepalese man was allegedly stabbed to death by his compatriot in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta road area after a scuffle broke out between them over a petty issue, police said on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Virender while the accused as Vishal, also 22, they said, adding that they used to live near DBG road area and work in hotels here.According to a senior police official, Vishal and Virender knew each other. Police said they had a quarrel on an earlier occasion while they were drinking. And to take revenge, Vishal attacked Virender on Monday evening, they said.They said Virender was taken to the Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital by police. But he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. He died due to excessive bleeding, they said.A case under appropriate sections has been registered at DBG police station and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered from the possession of the accused, police added. PTI NIT TIRTIR