Nepali citizen held for skipping court proceedings: Police

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A Nepali citizen, allegedly involved in many robbery cases, was arrested Saturday after being declared a proclaimed offender for skipping court proceedings, police said.According to a senior police officer, Deepak Bahadur and his accomplice Vishal were arrested in 2015 for allegedly robbing Rs 30 lakh from an officer in Pitampura.Bahadur and Vishal were later granted bail.Following this, Bahadur skipped court proceedings, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender on August 28, 2017. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared by the Delhi Police on his arrest, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid at Majnu ka Tila on Saturday and Bahadur was arrested.During interrogation, it was revealed that Bahadur had come to India and started in different restaurants. Thereafter, he joined a group of local boys here and indulged in robberies and other illegal activities, Deo said.