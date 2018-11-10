Nepali man held with 1.5 kg charas

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) A Nepali citizen was caught with 1.5 kg of charas in Manikaran area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said Saturday. Nain Singh (65) was caught with 1.556 kg charas during regular police patrolling from Manikaran to Kasol on Friday, they added. A case was registered against Singh under section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kullu Police Station, they said, adding further investigation was on. PTI DJI PTI INDIND